Premier Insurance, Jacobs Jewellery & First Change join tournament

2024 Guyana T10 Blast…

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast continues to gain momentum, with Premier Insurance, Jacobs Jewellery, and First Change Builders Inc. signing on as sponsors.

Premier Insurance returns as a major sponsor, contributing significantly. They’ve sponsored the championship trophy and the G$250,000 consolation prizes for losing semifinalists.

They’ve also taken the unique step of fielding their ‘PREMIER Insurance’ team in the tournament, one of only two main sponsors to do so this year.

Anil Singh, CEO of Premier Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm for the evolving tournament and his commitment to providing continued support.

Steven Jacobs, a familiar name in Guyanese sports sponsorship, returns through his businesses Jacobs Jewellery and First Change Builders Inc.

First Change is a growing local construction industry force co-owned by decorated national captain Leon Johnson.

Jacobs and Johnson are expected to appear during the tournament, potentially in the Cricket for Charity match or the main draw. The action starts on August 3rd with opening matches at the Police Sports Club, Queen’s College Ground, and Lusignan Sports Club.

The knockout stages begin on August 4th with the Round of 16 at Police Sports Club and Lusignan. The quarter finals will be played on August 11th at Enmore, culminating in the finals and a Cricket for Charity match at the prestigious National Stadium on August 25th.

The competition promises to be fierce, and a larger prize pool will entice the 32 participating teams. The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, SuperBet, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, General Marine, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.