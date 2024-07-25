Berbician gets 18 months for smashing windscreen, window of Bel Air man’s BMW car

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man from Berbice on Wednesday was sentenced to 18-months in prison for the damaging of the windscreen and windows of a BMW car last Saturday night.

Mahandra Deepchand stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #1 to answer to the allegations leveled against him. The incident in question happened on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at New Haven, Bel Air, Georgetown where Deepchand is accused of unlawfully and maliciously damaging a BMW vehicle owned by Ian Jagon. The damage included the vehicle’s windscreen valued at $400,000 and a window valued at $150,000. As per the victim’s account, Jagon said he had parked his vehicle, licensed under PRR 5969, within his premises, leaving it unattended. Around 20:30h that evening, he heard a loud knocking sound coming from outside. Jagon saw Deepchand inside the car hitting the windscreen with a glass bottle causing it to be shattered. The accused then hit one of the car’s windows causing it to be shattered as well.

The victim contacted the police who came and arrested the accused who attempted to escape. He was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. Further investigations were carried out and he was charged with the present offense. Additionally, he was charged with simple larceny which alleged that he stole $15,000 in cash from Jagon.

Deepchand pleaded guilty to both charges during the court proceedings. He also offered to pay for the damage to the vehicle, stating that his family overseas will help him pay. However, Deepchand has no fixed place of abode and told the magistrate that he often stays in hotels and washes cars. Regarding the simple larceny charge, Deepchand was fined $20,000 and if he failed to pay the fine, he would have to spend two months in prison. In relation to the malicious damaging of property he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.