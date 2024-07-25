Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbician gets 18 months for smashing windscreen, window of Bel Air man’s BMW car

Jul 25, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man from Berbice on Wednesday was sentenced to 18-months in prison for the damaging of the windscreen and windows of a BMW car last Saturday night.

Mahandra Deepchand at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Mahandra Deepchand at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Mahandra Deepchand stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #1 to answer to the allegations leveled against him. The incident in question happened on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at New Haven, Bel Air, Georgetown where Deepchand is accused of unlawfully and maliciously damaging a BMW vehicle owned by Ian Jagon. The damage included the vehicle’s windscreen valued at $400,000 and a window valued at $150,000. As per the victim’s account, Jagon said he had parked his vehicle, licensed under PRR 5969, within his premises, leaving it unattended. Around 20:30h that evening, he heard a loud knocking sound coming from outside. Jagon saw Deepchand inside the car hitting the windscreen with a glass bottle causing it to be shattered. The accused then hit one of the car’s windows causing it to be shattered as well.

The victim contacted the police who came and arrested the accused who attempted to escape. He was told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested. Further investigations were carried out and he was charged with the present offense. Additionally, he was charged with simple larceny which alleged that he stole $15,000 in cash from Jagon.

Deepchand pleaded guilty to both charges during the court proceedings. He also offered to pay for the damage to the vehicle, stating that his family overseas will help him pay. However, Deepchand has no fixed place of abode and told the magistrate that he often stays in hotels and washes cars. Regarding the simple larceny charge, Deepchand was fined $20,000 and if he failed to pay the fine, he would have to spend two months in prison. In relation to the malicious damaging of property he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Nelson backing GDF to go all the way at CFU Club Shield

Jul 25, 2024

– Guyanese club in action tomorrow at 5:00 pm By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force Football Club Captain, Colin Nelson, said his side is eager to kick off in this...
Read More
Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run win

Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run...

Jul 25, 2024

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS Invitational Boxing Championship

Nine member team off to St Lucia for OECS...

Jul 25, 2024

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby set for Tomorrow

Funeral of former Nat U19 cricketer Anthony Rigby...

Jul 25, 2024

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars in New York for West Coast Warriors

Guyana Youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud stars...

Jul 25, 2024

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway at Gymnasium

Teach them young Table Tennis programme underway...

Jul 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]