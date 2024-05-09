Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Vengy Men’s Volleyball team commanded a thrilling 3-2 victory over Classic Ball Blasters (CBB) in a nail-biting encounter, in the latest fixture of the Demerara Volleyball Association’s (DVA) Senior Men’s League at the National Gymnasium on Tuesday evening.
The match kicked off with Vengy seizing the initiative, claiming the first set with a score of 25-21. However, Classic Ball Blasters swiftly retaliated in the second set, showcasing their resilience as they leveled the score with a comfortable 25-14 win.
Undeterred by CBB’s resurgence, Vengy continued to battle fiercely, but it was Classic Ball Blasters who soared ahead, seizing a crucial lead with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
Refusing to concede defeat, Vengy rallied in a stunning comeback bid, pushing the match to its limits. In a tense fourth set, Vengy displayed immense grit and determination, edging out CBB in a thrilling contest with a narrow 30-28 win, thereby leveling the proceedings at 2-2.
With momentum firmly on their side, Vengy carried their momentum into the decisive fifth set, continued playing well taking an early lead to swing the final set in their favour. Vengy ultimately sealed the comeback victory with a convincing 15-9 triumph; winning 3-2 in a five set spectacle.
