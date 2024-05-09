Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

New block for Tucville Secondary to cost $83.7M

May 09, 2024 News

Tucville Secondary School

Tucville Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will soon be constructing a new Grade 9 block building for Tucville Secondary School, Georgetown, with works estimated to cost $83.7 million.

At a recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that five contractors have applied for the project, with majority bidding above the engineer’s figure. Notably, the ministry is also planning on rehabilitating a teaching block at the J.C Chandisingh Secondary School, works which are estimated to cost $87 million. Also repairs and maintenance works are slated for the Comenius Primary School.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Grade 9 block at Tucville Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of teaching block at J.C Chandisingh Secondary School.

Repairs and maintenance to Comenius Primary School.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Supply and install a Search and Rescue Information & Management System including both user training and SMC Professional training.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply and cable for network extension at Ituni.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Reconstruction of foundation and supports, CDSS building – NAREI.

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

May 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
Shabazz focused on remaining in League A

May 09, 2024

Team Mohamed gifts New lights to Agricola Community Centre Ground

May 09, 2024

Vengy secures thrilling victory over CBB in DVA Senior Men’s League

May 09, 2024

Berbice U19 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

May 09, 2024

Toney is iBet Supreme Brand Ambassador

May 09, 2024

