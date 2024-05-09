New block for Tucville Secondary to cost $83.7M

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will soon be constructing a new Grade 9 block building for Tucville Secondary School, Georgetown, with works estimated to cost $83.7 million.

At a recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that five contractors have applied for the project, with majority bidding above the engineer’s figure. Notably, the ministry is also planning on rehabilitating a teaching block at the J.C Chandisingh Secondary School, works which are estimated to cost $87 million. Also repairs and maintenance works are slated for the Comenius Primary School.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Grade 9 block at Tucville Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of teaching block at J.C Chandisingh Secondary School.

Repairs and maintenance to Comenius Primary School.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Supply and install a Search and Rescue Information & Management System including both user training and SMC Professional training.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply and cable for network extension at Ituni.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Reconstruction of foundation and supports, CDSS building – NAREI.