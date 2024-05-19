Security guard chops friend after he refused to leave his workplace

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – A security guard on Friday chopped his friend to the head after he (the friend) refused to stop drinking at his (the security guard) workplace and vacate the premises.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Ronald Deen, of Lot 2 Water Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police said that the victim was chopped around 17:40hrs.
Deen was reportedly consuming alcohol with several persons at the security guard’s workplace, located at the ‘Fishery’ Eccles, EBD when he was asked to leave but refused to do so.
According to police, the security guard asked Deen to leave because he wanted to secure the building. Instead of complying, Deen held onto the security guard’s leg. The security reportedly asked him to let go but he continued to hold on. His actions led to a heated argument between them.
Things escalated even further when the security pulled out a short cutlass from his pants waist and chopped Deen across the forehead.
The police and an ambulance were summoned. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in a critical condition.
The security guard has since been arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.
