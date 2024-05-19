Teen electrocuted in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old labourer of Lot 105 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was electrocuted on Friday. As a result, he fell from a building he was working on at the time of the electrocution.

The dead man has been identified as Bryan Hardial, who was employed as a gutter installer (roof man) by Unitech Awning and Shutter Manufacturer. On Friday, at approximately 12:00h, while installing gutters on a building located at 27 Norton Street, Georgetown (between Hardina and Haley Streets), Hardial was electrocuted.

According to information received, the 19-year-old, accompanied by a 53-year-old co-worker, was sent to the location by the company to install gutters on a three-storey building currently under construction.

According to the 53-year-old man, at about 12:00h, he was on the ground floor, while Hardial was on the third floor. The man disclosed that Hardial was lifting aluminum gutters, when the gutters came into contact with the electrical wires on the lantern post.

The contact between the gutters and the wires caused Hardial to be electrocuted, resulting in him falling from the third floor to the ground floor.

Additionally, the surroundings at the time were wet, and Hardial was not wearing his boots or any protective gear.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned and the 19-year-old was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was pronounced dead at about 13:00h on the same day.

The body of the deceased was examined by police, who confirmed that there was swelling and bruises about the man’s body.

Investigations are ongoing.