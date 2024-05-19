Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Belle West teen killed over old grievance

May 19, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old male of Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD), died on Friday after he was stabbed several times by a miner on Thursday.

Dead: Orlando Samaroo   

The dead man has been identified as Orlando Samaroo of Lot 439 Belle West, WBD.

The incident happened between Thursday and Friday at Belle West (Phase #2).

According to the police, at around 14:00h on Thursday, Samaroo was sitting under a bus shed at Phase #2, Belle West. He was in the company of other men when the suspect, a 31-year-old miner approached him.

The accused was armed with a knife. Police said that the suspect held onto Samaroo’s jersey and stabbed him several times to his abdomen, making good his escape on foot thereafter.

Samaroo was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Samaroo’s body is being held at the GPHC’s mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that Samaroo and the suspect had a previous conflict where it is alleged that Samaroo beat and robbed the suspect weeks ago.

The police learnt through enquiries made that the suspect and deceased had several misunderstandings after that incident.

