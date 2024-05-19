E-bike rider killed in East Bank accident

Kaieteur Sports – An electric bike (E-bike) rider was killed on Saturday night in an accident at McDoom, East Coast Demerara (EBD).

The deceased was identified as ‘Uncle Danny’ reportedly from Agricola.

According to reports, ‘Uncle Danny’ was struck down by a car while reportedly heading to a nearby shop.

It’s unclear if he was making a turn at the time or attempting to cross the road.

However, the car was reportedly heading north in the direction of Georgetown when it collided with him.

Eyewitnesses said ‘Uncle Danny’ landed on the car’s windscreen before falling onto the road. His E-bike was flung a far distance away from him.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the man was already pronounced dead by a medical team on board an ambulance that was summoned.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver has been taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.