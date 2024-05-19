Man shot while fighting off bandits for his motorcycle

Latest update May 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old technician was shot on Friday while fighting off two bandits for his motorcycle, CL 9585 worth $500,000 at Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as Jonathan Barker and said that the bullet struck his fingers on his left hand.

Barker had just arrived home around 22:30hrs when two men armed with a gun pounced on him.

They pointed the gun at him and told him to give them the motorcycle but he refused and they shot him. The wounded man let go of the motorcycle and the bandits took possession of it and rode away.

Barker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

