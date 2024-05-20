CS&TC Independence Race Walk unfolds this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – In celebration of Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary, the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club will be hosting its Annual 10k Race Walk in the mining town of Linden on Sunday, May 26.

The race will start at 07:00 hours at the Wismar Health Centre, with participants making their way along the Winifred Gaskin Highway and finishing at the F.E.D.S Cooperation Building in Block 22.

This event promises to be competitive, attracting top race-walking talent from across the country along with newcomers eager to prove their mettle.

The top three finishers in the categories of male and female seniors, juniors, veterans, as well as differently-able will be awarded trophies, medals, and other valuable prizes.

All interested participants can contact CS&TC on 6171108, regardless of age or gender; all are encouraged to gather at the starting line by 06:30 hours. This early gathering ensures a timely and organised start to the race.