CS&TC Independence Race Walk unfolds this Sunday

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 20, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In celebration of Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary, the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club will be hosting its Annual 10k Race Walk in the mining town of Linden on Sunday, May 26.
The race will start at 07:00 hours at the Wismar Health Centre, with participants making their way along the Winifred Gaskin Highway and finishing at the F.E.D.S Cooperation Building in Block 22.
This event promises to be competitive, attracting top race-walking talent from across the country along with newcomers eager to prove their mettle.
The top three finishers in the categories of male and female seniors, juniors, veterans, as well as differently-able will be awarded trophies, medals, and other valuable prizes.
All interested participants can contact CS&TC on 6171108, regardless of age or gender; all are encouraged to gather at the starting line by 06:30 hours. This early gathering ensures a timely and organised start to the race.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 20, 2024(CWI) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa. This significant series, preceding the ICC...
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The media in Guyana stands at a crossroads. The path it chooses will have significant... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]