Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CS&TC Independence Race Walk unfolds this Sunday

May 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In celebration of Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary, the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club will be hosting its Annual 10k Race Walk in the mining town of Linden on Sunday, May 26.

The race will start at 07:00 hours at the Wismar Health Centre, with participants making their way along the Winifred Gaskin Highway and finishing at the F.E.D.S Cooperation Building in Block 22.

This event promises to be competitive, attracting top race-walking talent from across the country along with newcomers eager to prove their mettle.

The top three finishers in the categories of male and female seniors, juniors, veterans, as well as differently-able will be awarded trophies, medals, and other valuable prizes.

All interested participants can contact CS&TC on 6171108, regardless of age or gender; all are encouraged to gather at the starting line by 06:30 hours. This early gathering ensures a timely and organised start to the race.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies Squad Announced for T20I Series against South Africa

West Indies Squad Announced for T20I Series against South Africa

May 20, 2024

(CWI) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against South Africa. This significant series, preceding the ICC...
Read More
Briton John sweeps GCF-NSC Independence 3-Stage Road Race

Briton John sweeps GCF-NSC Independence 3-Stage...

May 20, 2024

Swag, Bullets, Spaniards seal quarterfinal berths

Swag, Bullets, Spaniards seal quarterfinal berths

May 20, 2024

GPF officers honoured by RHTYSC NAMILCO/Thunderbolt Flour Cricket teams

GPF officers honoured by RHTYSC...

May 20, 2024

CS&TC Independence Race Walk unfolds this Sunday

CS&TC Independence Race Walk unfolds this...

May 20, 2024

GOAPC ‘Bat your Own’ Inter Ministries Tabe ball competition set for May 25

GOAPC ‘Bat your Own’ Inter Ministries Tabe...

May 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]