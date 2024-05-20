GOAPC ‘Bat your Own’ Inter Ministries Tabe ball competition set for May 25

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

May 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) will host its annual Independence Inter-Ministries/Government Agencies “Bat Your Own” Tape Ball Cricket Competition on Saturday, May 25, at the National Culture Centre Tarmac.

This event promises to showcase the cricketing skills of ministry workers. Trophies, medals, and other prizes will be awarded for outstanding performances.

This year’s 11-a-side, 6-over knockout tournament will feature several teams, including defending champions the Guyana Fire Service, the Prison Services, Guyoil, the Forestry Commission, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the Maritime Administration, the Parliament Office, the Auditor General’s Office, Human Services, the Ministry of Housing & Water, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports, the Presidential Security Police, and the Guyana Defence Force, among others.

The tournament is coordinated by James ‘Uprising’ Lewis.

 

 

