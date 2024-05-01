More than 1400 packs of cigarettes seized by GNBS in Berbice

Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM
May 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Saturday last seized a large quantity of assorted cigarettes which do not meet the requirements of the National Standard “GYS 9-3:2014 Labelling of Tobacco Products” and the Tobacco Control Regulation of 2018.
The non-compliant products were offered for sale in markets in Regions Five and Six, GNBS said in a press release. With its mandate to protect consumers from substandard products, the GNBS’ Product Compliance Department monitors seventeen (17) categories of products including cigarettes based on requirements of mandatory National Standards.
Inspectors of the Department visited the Rosignol and Port Mourant Markets on Saturday, April 27, 2024, to conduct surveillance operations. During the exercise, it was discovered that a total of one thousand four hundred and forty-seven (1,447) packs of cigarettes offered for sale failed to meet the specified requirements outlined in the Tobacco Control Act of 2018.
The primary reason for the seizure was inadequate labelling. Additionally, key details including the display of a pictorial warning over 60% of the package, manufacturing date, batch numbers, and the required ‘For sale in Guyana only’ marking were missing from the packets of the seized items.
The non-complaint packets of cigarettes comprised various brands, including Marshall, Milano, Atlantic, Nise, Covallo, B&D, Vess, Pine, Record, Kentucky, and 51.
The detailed breakdown of the seized packets is as follows:
The seized items will be destroyed. To avoid seizure of items, Importers and Dealers are reminded to ensure that their products adhere to the requirements of the National Standard and Regulation.
Other products monitored by the GNBS include Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Toys and Playthings, Christmas Trees and Decorative Lighting, Cellular Phones, Gold Articles, Electrical Equipment and Fittings.
Vice President’s response to the risk of a Tsunami.
May 01, 2024Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC play out hard-fought draw Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League is back. Essequibo...
May 01, 2024
May 01, 2024
May 01, 2024
May 01, 2024
May 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – At the recent cricket symposium, hosted in the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Prime... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]