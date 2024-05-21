New law on the cards for ‘speeding drivers’

…as Govt. looks to install camera-traps

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is moving to update its laws in order to cater for the use of speed cameras, as part of its “road intelligent system.”

According to the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the proposed piece of legislation, the system will allow for cameras to be fitted onto traffic lights throughout Guyana. This is in order to allow for photographs to be taken of vehicles in violation of the speeding and seatbelt laws. The photograph, along with a fine, will then be sent to the owner of the culpable vehicle. The Bill which is being promulgated by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, is expected to provide 24-hour surveillance of intersections for motorists in violation the speeding and seatbelt laws.

According to the proposed Bill, “when a driver of a vehicle is captured speeding or a person fails to wear a seatbelt, a photograph and video recording are sent electronically to the National Data Management Authority.” At this stage, the Bill proposes that “a team of highly skilled trained and certified officers will then review the footage to determine and confirm if there was a violation of the speeding or seatbelt laws.”

Once determined and confirmed, a notice will be generated and delivered to the owner of the vehicle. Both offences, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt will attract a fine of $7,500 under the proposed, “Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2024.”

Since notice of the offence will be sent to an offender by way of telephone and electronic mail, with the coming into force of the new law, all drivers will be required to provide this information to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). This, since the GRA will also form part of the police’s matrix of systems in order to effectively prosecute offenders.