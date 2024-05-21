Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf Development in Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – Ganesh Parts, the authorized distributor of Bridgestone tires and Sisson paints, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the development of Golf in Guyana through its ongoing partnership with Nexgen Golf and the Guyana Golf Association (GGA).

Since 2017, Ganesh Parts has been a steadfast supporter of GGA President Aleem Hussain’s efforts to promote and expand the sport of golf throughout Guyana.

Yesterday, Monday, the company made a significant contribution to the children’s programme being developed at the Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course, further solidifying its role in nurturing the next generation of golfers.

Mr. Kishan Persaud, a representative of Ganesh Parts, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the initiative: “Ganesh Parts is the leading distributor of quality products and is proud to be associated with the rapid growth of golf, especially over the past few years. Our continued support underscores our commitment to fostering youth development and providing opportunities for children to engage in this wonderful sport.”

The donation from Ganesh Parts will be instrumental in providing facilities necessary for the children’s program, ensuring that young aspiring golfers have access to quality training facilities.

President Aleem Hussain of the Guyana Golf Association expressed his gratitude for Ganesh Parts’ unwavering support: “The generosity of Ganesh Parts has been pivotal in our mission to grow the game of golf in Guyana. Their contributions have enabled us to create and enhance programs that reach young people across the nation, igniting a passion for golf and providing them with opportunities to excel.”

As Ganesh Parts continues to champion golf development initiatives, its dedication to the community remains evident. The company’s partnership with Nexgen Golf and the GGA highlights its broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and the positive impact businesses can have on local sports and youth development.

The GGA aims to develop and promote the sport of golf throughout Guyana. Under the leadership of Hussain, the GGA works to create opportunities for participation and growth, ensuring the sport’s continued success and accessibility.