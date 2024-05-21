Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf Development in Guyana

May 21, 2024 Sports

Ganesh Parts continues to support golf and the GGA.

Ganesh Parts continues to support golf and the GGA.

Kaieteur Sports – Ganesh Parts, the authorized distributor of Bridgestone tires and Sisson paints, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the development of Golf in Guyana through its ongoing partnership with Nexgen Golf and the Guyana Golf Association (GGA).

Since 2017, Ganesh Parts has been a steadfast supporter of GGA President Aleem Hussain’s efforts to promote and expand the sport of golf throughout Guyana.

Yesterday, Monday, the company made a significant contribution to the children’s programme being developed at the Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course, further solidifying its role in nurturing the next generation of golfers.

Mr. Kishan Persaud, a representative of Ganesh Parts, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the initiative: “Ganesh Parts is the leading distributor of quality products and is proud to be associated with the rapid growth of golf, especially over the past few years. Our continued support underscores our commitment to fostering youth development and providing opportunities for children to engage in this wonderful sport.”

The donation from Ganesh Parts will be instrumental in providing facilities necessary for the children’s program, ensuring that young aspiring golfers have access to quality training facilities.

President Aleem Hussain of the Guyana Golf Association expressed his gratitude for Ganesh Parts’ unwavering support: “The generosity of Ganesh Parts has been pivotal in our mission to grow the game of golf in Guyana. Their contributions have enabled us to create and enhance programs that reach young people across the nation, igniting a passion for golf and providing them with opportunities to excel.”

As Ganesh Parts continues to champion golf development initiatives, its dedication to the community remains evident. The company’s partnership with Nexgen Golf and the GGA highlights its broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and the positive impact businesses can have on local sports and youth development.

The GGA aims to develop and promote the sport of golf throughout Guyana. Under the leadership of Hussain, the GGA works to create opportunities for participation and growth, ensuring the sport’s continued success and accessibility.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fitness Express GAPLF Intermediates & Masters Championships

Fitness Express GAPLF Intermediates & Masters Championships

May 21, 2024

Williams, Hetsberger & Wilson are Best Lifters as 9 Records tumble Kaieteur Sports – While the rains carried out the works of mother nature, lifters competing at the 2024 edition of the...
Read More
Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Guyana today

Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Guyana...

May 21, 2024

Kuru Kururu ‘A’ are 2024 Champions

Kuru Kururu ‘A’ are 2024 Champions

May 21, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National Record

Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National...

May 21, 2024

Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf Development in Guyana

Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf...

May 21, 2024

Patterson, Clarke among first winners of GTA Novice Championships

Patterson, Clarke among first winners of GTA...

May 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Justice must be for all

    Kaieteur News – It is an undeniable fact that women are the main victims of sexual violence, including rape. And it... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]