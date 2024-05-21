Barber chops customer over stolen cellphone

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old labourer was chopped by his barber on Monday allegedly over a stolen phone at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The victim is identified as Keshan Singh of Zeelugt, EBE and the suspect identified as 35-year-old Ganesh Rampersaud, a barber and cane harvester. According to police reports, on the specified day around 21:30hrs, Singh was at the suspect’s barber shop during which he was cutting someone else’s hair. It was alleged that the victim stole Rampersaud’s cellphone while he was present. Furthermore, an argument broke out between the two and subsequently escalated into a fight where Singh dealt two stab wounds to Rampersaud. In retaliation, Rampersaud armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Singh one chop to his left forearm.

Singh was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment where it is confirmed that he received minor injuries. Investigations are ongoing.