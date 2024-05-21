Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Guyana today

– Fans urged to engage in trophy tour activities

Kaieteur Sports – The iconic trophy for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup arrives in Guyana today, Tuesday, May 21, from Trinidad and Tobago at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Guyana will be the penultimate stop on the scheduled trophy tour of the Caribbean following visits to Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and the Twin Island Republic.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the trophy on May 24.

Through the noble efforts of the Office of the First Lady, children from orphanages and those who are differently able will have an opportunity on Wednesday, May 22, to interact with Cricket Ambassadors and see the trophy.

After this, the Trophy is expected to head to one of the world’s wonders, Kaieteur Falls.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and members of the Cabinet will have an opportunity to receive the trophy on Thursday morning, after which it will head to another landmark, St. George’s Cathedral.

School children will interact with the Cricket Ambassadors and get their snaps with the trophy.

The journey continues for another public viewing at the Kingston Sewall Esplanade, after which it will be on stage during Kes’ performance at Stinging Nettles show at the Marriott Parking lot later that evening.

More precise details on the Trophy tour will be made public today.

Guyana is preparing to ‘knock it out of this world’ by showcasing its unique culture and warmly welcome the world when group matches are hosted from June 2-8, followed by semi-final two on June 27.

Guyana has the honour of hosting the second match in the tournament but first for the West Indies on June 2.

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies, will run from June 1 to 29.

Tickets are currently available at the box office in Guyana.

The box office at the Guyana Cricket Board office on Regent Street will be opened Monday to Friday from 10:30h to 18:00h and on Saturdays from 10:00h to 16:00h.

Schedule for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches at the National Stadium, Providence:

– Sunday, June 2: West Indies v Papua New Guinea – 10:30h

– Monday, June 3: Afghanistan v Uganda – 20:30h

– Wednesday, June 5: Papua New Guinea v Uganda – 19:30h

– Friday, June 7: New Zealand v Afghanistan – 19:30h

– Saturday, June 8: West Indies v Uganda – 20:30h

– Thursday, June 27: Semi-final two – 10:30h