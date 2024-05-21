Gridlock continues in teachers’ salary talks

– street protest to resume today

Kaieteur News – Talks between the Guyana Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Education on Monday produced no results even as teachers are gearing to return to the streets today for another day of protest actions.

In a telephone interview with this publication on Monday afternoon, GTU President, Dr. Mark Lyte said that there was no definite position met and the meeting was adjourned. He explained: “the position has not changed; the deadlock continues with regard to the timeframe and GTU’s position about the interim payment those remain the issues that caused the standoff so the meeting was adjourned with no definite position. So that’s where we are.”

Earlier on Monday, GTU in a statement said since its establishment in 1884, it has had a long history of advocating for the rights and welfare of teachers. However, the GTU said the current negotiation deadlock is seen as one of the most significant challenges in recent years, given the 2018 strike lasted nine (9) days. “The current strike action call by the GTU has been ongoing for over forty (40) days highlighting the existing struggle for improved conditions in the education sector. This strike has led to heightened concerns among educators and stakeholders across the nation.”

The union added, that the stalled discussions have created a climate of uncertainty, with potential implications for the country’s education system. The GTU said for almost four years, it has been trying to negotiate with the Ministry of Education/government a multi-year proposal 2019-2023. This proposal advocates for improved salaries and benefits for teachers. The union’s primary demands include salary increases, better working conditions, non-salary benefits, and enhanced professional development opportunities. However, the union said despite several efforts, no agreement has been reached, prompting the strike action.

Noting that it has attended meetings (May 13th and 14th, 2024) with the Chief Labour Officer for agreed terms of resumption which will pave the way for conciliation, however, these meetings ended each day with minimal progress on the way forward. “The GTU has attended these meetings in good faith and optimism for a swift resolution. Sadly, there is no indication that the other party wishes to move the process forward. Despite the MoE’s statement that “We recognise the invaluable contribution of our teachers and are dedicated to ensuring they are fairly compensated.”

Deaf ears

The GTU said the cry from teachers through their union has fallen on deaf ears, noting that with each passing day, teachers incur a great level of stress due to their inability to make ends meet due to their meagre salaries. “The ongoing strike has sparked a wave of reactions from various quarters, parents, students, and educational advocates. They have voiced concerns about the potential impact on the quality of education and our future generation. Many fear that prolonged standoff without resolution has led to disruptions in the school calendar, affecting students’ learning experiences. The latest move by the MoE through Memorandum #8, 2024 to cancel summative assessment for the final term of this academic year is unfortunate. These examinations pave the way for students’ promotion to new levels, classes, and streaming exercises. Schools are now advised to conduct continuous assessments which will affect an understanding of the learners’ true potential. The seriousness of the retrogressive step must be seen for what it is, no parent should accept this for their child. In response to the impasse, the GTU has organised a series of activities and consultations with its members to inform and solicit their views on the next steps. The GTU calls on the government to demonstrate a greater commitment and good faith to addressing the issues faced by educators.”

The GTU said as the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the MoE/government and the GTU to find common ground. “Both parties have acknowledged the importance of education in national development and the need for a stable and motivated teaching workforce.” Critical to determining the direction of the negotiations and the potential resolution of the impasse is the MoE/ government’s willingness to agree on our terms of resumption.

These include: 1. Agreeing on the timeframe for the submitted multi-year proposal 2019-2023. The GTU said it remains open to adjusting the years within this period given the impact of COVID-19 on economies around the world. Secondly, agreeing on an interim payout to all teachers given the actions of MoE/government on our previous attempt to settle this matter. A similar step was taken in 1999 by a PPP government to have workers return to their places of work after a prolonged period of the strike.

Remain united

Meanwhile, the GTU is urging its members to remain united and steadfast in their resolve. “We stand together in this fight for justice and fairness. Our teachers deserve nothing less, and we must continue to advocate tirelessly until a resolution is found. The Guyana Teachers’ Union remains hopeful that a fair and equitable agreement can be reached, ensuring that teachers receive the recognition and compensation they deserve for their invaluable contributions to society. The government has the authority to return to parliament with a supplementary budget to cater for additional costs.”