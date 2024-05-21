$16M contract inked to build new farmer’s wharf at Charity

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two is moving to have a new and improved farmer’s wharf constructed at Charity, to the tune of $16 million.

This is according to information released by the RDC which stated that on Saturday the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Susanah Saywack led a team from the Engineering Department including Regional Engineer Mr. Kawan Suchit, Civil Engineer Mr. Harindra Nandalall, Electrical Engineer, Mr. Avinash Ramlall and Superintendent of Works Mr. Saywack Persaud, and signed six contracts totalling $185,005,555 for infrastructural works around the Essequibo Coast. These projects were awarded through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Of the six projects, the RDC shared that it signed a $16,117,780 contract with Triple P Construction & General Supplies to construct the farmer’s wharf. It was revealed that this new structure is set to benefit farmers coming out of the Pomeroon area with produce to the market as well as the residents. Kaieteur News understands that the current structure is in a deplorable state and residents had raised concerns to have the structure be rehabilitated.

The RDC noted that the other projects signed are for the upgrading of Access Dam at Devonshire Castle (Phase 2) and this will be done by Guycan Investment for $44,997,320. This newly upgraded access dam will be done with compacted loam and is aimed at creating better access to farm lands for the farmers.

A $25,549,000 contract was signed with Pooran Manman General Construction Services and it is for the construction of a bridge at Devonshire Castle. The bridge when constructed will also create better access to farm lands in the area. The regional team then went into Mainstay Lake; there, the REO signed a contract with K&J Persaud Contracting Service for $49,547,655 to build a primary school in the village. According to the RDC, this new state-of-the-art two-storey school will include terrazzo floors for the lower flat of the building and porcelain tiles corridor and a seven-unit sanitary block just to name a few.

The REO also inked a project for the upgrading of Muscle Street Johanna Cecilia with contractor, Vision X Construction & Supplies to the tune of $25,966,900. This road is set to be a concrete structure with a concrete drain alongside and will benefit residents living alongside the current loam road, creating better access to their homes.

Finally, upgrading will be done to Cross Street Vilvoorden by Guycan Investment for $22,826,900. The RDC disclosed that this road was previously a mud dam which did not allow residents to access lands in the area. Kaieteur News understands that this road will now be upgraded using concrete allowing farmers and residents better access to their lands. The works also caters for a concrete drain alongside the road to allow for adequate drainage.