Pope London at 69

Kaieteur News – Philbert London who changed his name some years ago to Pope Emanuel passed away yesterday at a private hospital in the city after complaining of feeling unwell.
“To our Revelation and Miracle Power , HOM family and friends, it is with a heavy heart we announce that our beloved Pope, father, mentor, teacher and friend @Pope-Emanuel London went to be with the Lord,” London’s church said in a notice on its Facebook.
“But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, for if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him [1 Tess 4:13-14],” the church noted.
London an avid golf player had founded his church, which was housed on D’Urban Street, Georgetown.
