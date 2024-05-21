Fitness Express GAPLF Intermediates & Masters Championships

Williams, Hetsberger & Wilson are Best Lifters as 9 Records tumble

Kaieteur Sports – While the rains carried out the works of mother nature, lifters competing at the 2024 edition of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation 2024 Intermediates and Masters Championships reigned down records and commendable individual performances in the Auditorium at Saint Stanislaus College, Brickdam.

Witnessed by former powerlifter and now Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, Deputy Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Cristy Campbell, and Guyana Olympic Association President, Godfrey Munroe among other dignitaries, athletes and fans alike were treated to a full day of heart throbbing performances.

Emerging as the Best Lifters in the Female and Male Intermediates Classic divisions were Alexis Williams and Duarte Hetsberger, while the Best Lifter in the Male Masters Classic was Marlon Wilson.

Williams, contesting the 57kg Women’s Open Raw category, set a new Squat record on her way to winning the class and the overall trophy on the day. The new Squat record is 110.5kg, she registered a best Benchpress of 52.5kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, and a Total of 295.5kg.

Hetsberger was unstoppable in the 83kg Men’s Open Raw competition taking the gold medal from Irshaad Ali (silver) and Justin Persaud (bronze) whilst also setting new Benchpress, Deadlift and Total records.

His best Squat was 177.5kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, and Total 557.5kg.

Whilst not adding to the list of records broken, The Masters overall winner, Marlon Wilson took gold in the 93kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Marlon Wilson, with best lifts in the Squat 210.0kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 272.5kg, Total 602.5kg.

The other record breakers on the day were Norman Brady who competed in the 83 Men’s Master 4 Raw (squat, deadlift, total) ,Matthew Maycock 83 Men’s Master 1Raw (squat), and Farouk Abdool 120+ Men’s Master 2 Equipped (squat).

GAPLF President, Franklin Wilson congratulated all the athletes and officials for making this year’s competition the success it was whilst expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the members to Minister Rodrigues as well as Ninvalle, Campbell and Munroe for coming out to support the athletes.

He also expressed thanks to musician and former powerlifter Herbie Marshall and Max Messiah of Maxido Adult Self Defense System for their support. He informed that the Federation would commence plans for its next competition from this week whilst also informing that plans are well in training for Guyana’s participation at the Annual World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships slated for June 15 – 23, 2024 in Druskininkai, Lithuania by Carlos Peterson-Griffith and Dominic Tyrell.

Following is the full list of results:

Female Winners

1st 69kg Women’s Junior Raw– Mariah Bacchus, Squat 115.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 110.0kg, Total 277.5kg

1st 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Alexis Williams, Squat 110.5kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 295.5kg

1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Ronessa McAdam, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 50.0kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 317.5kg

2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Mariah Bacchus, Squat 115.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 110.0kg, Total 277.5kg

1st 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Grace Jarvis, Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 120.0kg, Total 277.5kg

1st 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Grace Jarvis, Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 120.0kg, Total 277.5kg

Male Winners

1st 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 425.0kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Justin Persaud, Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 162.5kg, Total 395.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Omali Vancooten, Squat 235.0kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 570.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 205.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 215.0kg, Total 545.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Trevor Callender, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 165.0kg, Total 365.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Duarte Hetsberger, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 557.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 425.0kg

3rd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Justin Persaud, Squat 140.0kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 162.5kg, Total 395.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Omali Vancooten, Squat 235.0kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 570.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 205.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 215.0kg, Total 545.0kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Nigel Duguid, Squat 200.0kg, Benchpress 117.5kg, Deadlift 207.5kg, Total 525.0kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Sereste King, Squat 185.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 537.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Duarte Hetsberger, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 557.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Matthew Maycock, Squat 205.0kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 550.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Marlon Wilson, Squat 210.0kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 272.5kg, Total 602.5kg

1st 66kg Men’s Master 2 EQ – Franklyn Brisport-Luke, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 350.0kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Master 2 EQ – Farouk Abdool, Squat 275.0kg, Benchpress 182.5kg, Deadlift 272.5kg, Total 730.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Master 2 Raw – Trevor Callender, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 165.0kg, Total 365.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Norman Brady, Squat 75.0kg, Benchpress 70.0kg, Deadlift 115.0kg, Total 260.0kg