Man doesn’t mind relaxing in jail for stealing items

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old garbage collector appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday to answer to charges presented against him.

The man was arraigned on the charge of ‘Larceny from the person’. Troy Lord is accused of committing larceny from Gail Bento, on May 18, 2024, at Stabroek Market Georgetown. The stolen items include one Apple iPhone A-Plus valued at $145,500 GYD, a purse worth $3000 GYD, and $27,700 Guyana currency, totaling $174,000 GYD.

When asked by Senor Magistrate Nurse how he pleads, Lord stated, “I’m guilty, guilty as charged”. On the mentioned date, around 10:00h, Bento, a 25-year-old Amerindian female, residing in Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, was walking in a westward direction while holding her cellphone and purse containing the money mentioned in the charge.

The woman stated to the police that she felt someone snatch her belongings from her hand, and upon looking, she saw Lord running past her with the stolen items. Bento immediately chased after the man and raised an alarm. With the help of public-spirited persons and the police, Lord was apprehended with the stolen items in his possession.

The police informed him of the allegations and cautioned him, to which Lord responded, “I’m sorry for what happened; me never know duh girl could run so fast”.

The stolen items were recovered, photographed, and returned to the victim. Lord was then taken into custody at the Brickdam Police Station and charged for the offence.

During the court proceedings, Senior Magistrate Nurse informed the man of the sentence that is usually given to persons who steal items worth 175,000 GYD or more. The man in response, stated that he did not mind spending the time. Furthermore, he stated that “I could use the time in prison to relax”. Due to the seriousness of the offence, Senior Magistrate Nurse sentenced the man to 12 months in prison.