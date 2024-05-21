Power ship at maximum capacity – GPL

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) on Monday confirmed via a post on its Facebook Page that the powership is now operating at its maximum capacity adding 36 megawatts (mw) to the grid.
The brief statement said that, “On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the powership incrementally increased its generation output to 35MW to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS). A capacity test was completed today (Monday), confirming the powership is now at its maximum capacity of 36MW. This significant boost in generation has resulted in a reduction in service interruptions.”
This publication reported earlier this month that GPL had said there was only 18 megawatts generation connected to its Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) from the Turkish owned karpowership. “The remaining generation will be added to the grid incrementally during the course of the coming week,” GPL had stated back then.
Guyana chartered the vessel to supply some 36MW of power to its electricity grid in order to alleviate the current black-out crisis. The Power Company had promised that the additional 36MW of power would have been connected to the grid on May 8.
Kaieteur News understands that the power company had experienced some minor technical challenges which resulted in the connection of the additional power to the grid being delayed. It is unclear if all of the minor technical issues have been resolved.
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
