Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National Record

May 21, 2024 Sports

Delroy Tyrrell moments before his record breaking swim.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana swimmer Delroy Tyrrell set a new 50 Backstroke National Record in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tyrrell, swimming under the Dorado Speed Swim Club, set the new mark in a time trial at the National Open Long Course Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad on the 18th of May, 2024.

Swimming out of lane 2, the talented backstroker powered through the water, stopping the clock in a time of 27.05 seconds.

The previous record was set by his club mate and friend Rakewon Noel who clocked 27.31 seconds at the same pool in December 13-17, 2023, ASATT Invitational.

Delroy Tyrrell, who recently returned home from college, plans to continue his training during the August vacation break.

Delroy is the younger brother of Guyana Powerlifting champion Dominic Tyrrell.

