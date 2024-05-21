Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National Record

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana swimmer Delroy Tyrrell set a new 50 Backstroke National Record in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.
Tyrrell, swimming under the Dorado Speed Swim Club, set the new mark in a time trial at the National Open Long Course Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad on the 18th of May, 2024.
Swimming out of lane 2, the talented backstroker powered through the water, stopping the clock in a time of 27.05 seconds.
The previous record was set by his club mate and friend Rakewon Noel who clocked 27.31 seconds at the same pool in December 13-17, 2023, ASATT Invitational.
Delroy Tyrrell, who recently returned home from college, plans to continue his training during the August vacation break.
Delroy is the younger brother of Guyana Powerlifting champion Dominic Tyrrell.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 21, 2024Williams, Hetsberger & Wilson are Best Lifters as 9 Records tumble Kaieteur Sports – While the rains carried out the works of mother nature, lifters competing at the 2024 edition of the...
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – It is an undeniable fact that women are the main victims of sexual violence, including rape. And it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]