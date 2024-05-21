Patterson, Clarke among first winners of GTA Novice Championships

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) Novice Championships served off on Saturday, May 18, at the National Racquet Centre with an exciting lineup of matches that showcased the talent of emerging players.
The week-long tournament featured fifteen entrants across three categories: The Ladies’ Beginner Novice, the Men’s Beginner Novice, and the Men’s Intermediate Novice. The format for all categories is one set, with no advantage scoring.
Beginners are players who are still learning the basics of the game, having difficulty anticipating where the ball will bounce and maintaining longer rallies.
On the other hand, intermediate novices have developed better court coverage and consistency in medium-paced rallies but may still struggle with adding depth and variety to their game.
In the tournament’s first match, Tisel Patterson staged an impressive comeback to defeat Justine Kennedy 7-5 in the Ladies’ Beginner Novice round-robin action.
Serving at 2-5 down, Patterson fought off four match points to secure her first victory.
The Men’s Beginner Novice featured a closely contested match between Mark Clarke and Vinish Etwaroo. Clarke won 7 of the last 8 points to notch the win 7-6 (0).
Akil Gittens also earned an impressive win by edging out Nyjel Sundar 6-4 in the Men’s Intermediate Novice.
The GTA Novice Championships are designed for newcomers to showcase their skills in a competitive and supportive environment. Players can enhance their mental game and gain experience by competing against opponents under pressure.
As interest and participation in tennis continue to grow in Guyana, the GTA Novice Championships provide a dynamic learning environment that is unmatched by traditional practice sessions.
Other match results include:
Ladies’ Beginner Novice
Alicia Greene defeated Christina Basil 6/4.
Justine Kennedy defeated Judy Khayyam 6/1.
Tisel Patterson defeated Alicia Green 6/1.
Men’s Beginner Novice
Osafa Dos Santos defeated Nkofi Hodge 6/2.
Joshua Kennedy defeated Vinish Etwaroo 6/4.
Vinish Etwaroo received a walkover from Torrel Scott.
Joshua Kennedy received a walkover from Torrel Scott.
Men’s Intermediate Novice
Immanuel Barker defeated Robert Edwards 2/2 (ret.).
Matches continue today at 18:00 hrs.
Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!
May 21, 2024Williams, Hetsberger & Wilson are Best Lifters as 9 Records tumble Kaieteur Sports – While the rains carried out the works of mother nature, lifters competing at the 2024 edition of the...
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – It is an undeniable fact that women are the main victims of sexual violence, including rape. And it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – After 13 years, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]