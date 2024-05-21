Biker seriously injured after hit-and-run at Sheriff Street roundabout

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
May 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating a serious hit-and-run accident which occurred on Sunday, along Railway Embankment Road Georgetown, near the Sheriff Street Roundabout, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
The accident occurred around 19:00hrs. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 30-year-old Shevon Payne of Lot 45 Canal Road, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was driving motorcycle CK 5954. However, the owner and address of the pickup truck, bearing registration PPP 2442, remains unknown.
Initial inquiries revealed that the motorcycle was proceeding eastward along the northern lane on Railway Embankment, while the pickup truck was travelling westward along the southern lane of the same road. In the process of passing each other, the driver of the pickup truck lost control, and collided into the right side of the cycle.
The impact caused Payne to fall onto the road, sustaining injuries to his body, while the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. Payne was picked up in a conscious state by the Sheriff Medical Ambulance Service and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined and admitted in a stable condition. Investigations are on-going.
