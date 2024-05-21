Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Biker seriously injured after hit-and-run at Sheriff Street roundabout

May 21, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating a serious hit-and-run accident which occurred on Sunday, along Railway Embankment Road Georgetown, near the Sheriff Street Roundabout, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The accident occurred around 19:00hrs. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 30-year-old Shevon Payne of Lot 45 Canal Road, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was driving motorcycle CK 5954. However, the owner and address of the pickup truck, bearing registration PPP 2442, remains unknown.

Initial inquiries revealed that the motorcycle was proceeding eastward along the northern lane on Railway Embankment, while the pickup truck was travelling westward along the southern lane of the same road. In the process of passing each other, the driver of the pickup truck lost control, and collided into the right side of the cycle.

The impact caused Payne to fall onto the road, sustaining injuries to his body, while the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. Payne was picked up in a conscious state by the Sheriff Medical Ambulance Service and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined and admitted in a stable condition. Investigations are on-going.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen what Ring Fencing means to your foot table!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fitness Express GAPLF Intermediates & Masters Championships

Fitness Express GAPLF Intermediates & Masters Championships

May 21, 2024

Williams, Hetsberger & Wilson are Best Lifters as 9 Records tumble Kaieteur Sports – While the rains carried out the works of mother nature, lifters competing at the 2024 edition of the...
Read More
Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Guyana today

Men’s T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Guyana...

May 21, 2024

Kuru Kururu ‘A’ are 2024 Champions

Kuru Kururu ‘A’ are 2024 Champions

May 21, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National Record

Delroy Tyrrell sets new 50 Backstroke National...

May 21, 2024

Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf Development in Guyana

Ganesh Parts Continues Long-Term Support of Golf...

May 21, 2024

Patterson, Clarke among first winners of GTA Novice Championships

Patterson, Clarke among first winners of GTA...

May 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Justice must be for all

    Kaieteur News – It is an undeniable fact that women are the main victims of sexual violence, including rape. And it... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]