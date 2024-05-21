Pedestrian dies after Enmore accident

Latest update May 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division 4C are currently investigating a fatal accident that took place on Sunday, around 19:50h on Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara, resulting in the death of a 48-year-old resident.
The accident involved a motor lorry with the registration number GTT4579, driven by a 37-year-old individual from Agriculture Road, ECD and a pedestrian identified as Rooplall Haindarsan of Lot 93 Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara.
According to inquiries, the motor lorry was traveling west along the southern side of Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara, at a normal speed. The driver claims that the pedestrian suddenly ran across the road from north to south, directly into the path of the motor lorry, resulting in a collision.
As a consequence of the collision, the pedestrian fell to the road surface and sustained injuries to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were called to the scene, and the unconscious pedestrian was transported to Georgetown Public Hospital for immediate medical attention. However, upon examination by a doctor, the pedestrian was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Currently, the body of the deceased is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The vehicle involved in the accident has been detained for examination, and the driver is currently in custody.
