Bandits beat man to head with gun during robbery

Kaieteur News – Two residents of the Bath Settlement Squatting area on Sunday were victims of a brazen robbery, resulting in one of the victims being dealt a hit to his head.
On Sunday, at about 22:00h, Mohanram Mulchan aged 31 and Carmilita Thomas aged 25 were approached by two men on a motorcycle, while they were seated at the gate of Bath Center Ground. One of the assailants held them at gun point, demanding their belongings. Mohanram handed over $100,000 and Carmilita surrendered a gold chain worth $50,000.
In a brutal act, Mohanram was struck to the head with the gun, leaving him disoriented and in pain. The motorcycle bandits swiftly fled the scene. Mohanram was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he received medical treatment. He was later discharged from the hospital. Investigation are currently ongoing to find the culprits.
