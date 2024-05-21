GPHC receives State-of-Art camera to treat kidney disease from Caribbean Vending Services

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday received several LithoVue scopes from Caribbean Vending Services to treat kidney diseases.

According to a press release, the project was a collaborative effort between the GPHC, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Boston Scientific Technology (Caribbean vending service distributor).

The company (Caribbean Vending Services) stated that its aim is to work with the hospital and its doctors to provide Guyanese with the highest quality of healthcare possible. Furthermore, they stated that the project is to improve the quality of life for patients who are suffering from complex kidney diseases. Dr. Chris Prashad made the donation on behalf of the company. It is also important to note that Boston Scientific boasts the world’s leading medical consumables which will facilitate first class urological service to Guyanese. The LithoVue system, a state-of-the-art flexible camera, enables urologists to access and treat stones in the ureter and kidneys with remarkable precision and without any incisions.

It is noted in the press release also, that donation of the scopes has already facilitated the treatment of around 28 patients suffering from complex renal stone diseases. Furthermore, with the use of these scopes alongside a holmium laser, would significantly reduce surgery times and hospital stays, enabling many patients to undergo same-day surgeries for large renal stones. “The scopes are Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved devices made by decades of research and cutting-edge technology. Our high-quality products enable health care doctors to deliver exceptional care with less invasive and more accessible devices and solutions”, the Caribbean Vending Services stated in their press release.