Miner remanded for allegedly assaulting business woman

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old miner, who is accused of assaulting a 51-year-old business woman, was on Monday remanded to prison, when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

The accused Roy John, a resident of Friendship Village, Pomeroon River, Region Two, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, to answer a felonious wounding charge.

John pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged him on Thursday; he assaulted Holly Monderson at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven after she refused a proposition he made.

According to police, Monderson was standing outside of a camp when John approached her and made a proposition, to which she reportedly refused. Following her denial, John allegedly became annoyed and assaulted her, causing her to receive lacerations to her face and body.

A report was subsequently filed and John was arrested and placed in custody at the Enachu Police Station. Thereafter, Monderson was later referred to the Bartica Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mohamed denied John bail. He is scheduled to return to court on May 20, 2024.