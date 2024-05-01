Man on $150,000 bail for allegedly stealing iPhone and case

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was granted $150,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to a burglary charge.

The accused, Ziggy Forde also called ‘Fabulous’ and ‘Bumps’ of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), made his first court appearance at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court, where the burglary charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty.

Forde is accused of stealing an iPhone valued $109,000 and a phone case valued at $2000 from a dwelling house at New Hope, EBD.

Magistrate Scarce placed Forde on $150,000 bail. He is set to return to court on June 11, 2024.