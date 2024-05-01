Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM

Man on $150,000 bail for allegedly stealing iPhone and case 

May 01, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man was granted $150,000 when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to a burglary charge.

Granted bail, Ziggy Forde

The accused, Ziggy Forde also called ‘Fabulous’ and ‘Bumps’ of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD), made his first court appearance at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court, where the burglary charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty.

Forde is accused of stealing an iPhone valued $109,000 and a phone case valued at $2000 from a dwelling house at New Hope, EBD.

Magistrate Scarce placed Forde on $150,000 bail. He is set to return to court on June 11, 2024.

