Promoter accused of beating man with gun nabbed while fleeing hospital

Kaieteur News – A well known promoter was on Sunday arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a man with a firearm along the Kitty Seawall Georgetown. Some persons alleged that he was nabbed while attempting to flee the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Police did not confirm this but reported instead that he handed over the firearm at the hospital after heading there for treatment and was arrested. The promoter is being accused of assaulting a 31-year-old man of Tuccville Terrace, Georgetown around 23:30 hrs. Police said that it was not the first time that two men had an altercation. “Enquiries disclosed that the duo is known to each other and had an altercation about one (1) month ago at Magic City Bar in Georgetown”, police said.

The 31-year-old man alleged that on Sunday he was driving a motor car along the road at the seawalls when he had an accident with the promoter’s Black Toyota Tacoma pick-up. The promoter reportedly told police that he was reversing the pick-up when the victim crashed into him. Both drivers, according to police exited their vehicles and confronted each other and it led to a fight. They were both injured and went to the hospital. The promoter however, told police his version of what transpired first.

He alleged that during the fight, the 31-year-old man pulled out a firearm and began hitting him in the face. The promoter further claimed that he managed to take away the firearm from the man and hit him with it to the face and head. The promoter even got a security that was with him at the time to corroborate his story. “A Security Guard who was in the company with the 29-year-old male related to ranks that after the 29-year-old had received injuries he drove him to the Georgetown Public Hospital and while there he handed over the firearm to police ranks”, Police said. He was arrested.

The following day ranks questioned the 31-year-old man about what had transpired and he claimed that it was Walters who assaulted him with the firearm first. In retaliation, he (the 31-year-old man) picked-up two beer bottles and “inflicted injuries” on the promoter.

Investigations continue.