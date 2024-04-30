Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Nuff mad people deh outside de asylum

Apr 30, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Lang time dem used to gat some strange characters on de streets of Georgetown. Some of dem had names and others bin get names from de public. Dem boys remember Jamesey Moore, Saul, Law and Order, Bertie Vaughn. Bicycle Jack and Maddy John and dem had Bow Foot. These people added character to city life even though all a dem had some mental illness or de other.

Dem boys tun and ask wan old friend. “Where are the mad people wah used to roam the streets of GT?”

De friend seh, “Dem turn politicians.”

Is nuff madness tekkin’ place in politics these days. Any and everybody now tuning politician. Dat is wah dem calling egalitarianism – yuh can become whatever yuh want these days.

Long ago when yuh sick in de head, dem used to cart yuh off to de mental asylum in Berbice. These days dem gat more mad people outside de mental hospital dan dem gat inside. And some of dem doctors does look after mad people so much, dat after a while yuh don’t know who is patient and who is doctor.

Dem boys did go one time fuh visit de asylum. Dem bin hear de doctor questioning three of dem patients. He ask de fuss one what is 6 times 6.

De patient answer “1000!”

He tun to de second one and ask he, “what is 6 times 6?”

De second patient man answer, “February!”

He tun to de next one and ask, “What is 6 times 6?”

De third patient answer, “36!”

“That is correct,” said the doctor. “But how did you know the answer?”

Talk Half! Leff Half!

