Man caught on camera stealing cell phone from furniture store

Latest update April 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was caught on camera appearing to be browsing items on display at a furniture store before proceeding to steal a cell phone.
According to the time stamp on the footage the incident occurred around 08:14hrs on Monday. In the video footage from the business identified as Shane and Shun Furniture Store located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara the phone was plugged in on a table charging. The man was dressed in a black tee-shirt, a pair of black jeans with red knee patches, a pair of black slippers on his feet and a burgundy baseball cap. The man was seen walking into the store, with a flat white object that appeared to be a box in his hand, calling for “inside”.
He paused for a moment and looked around the store in a browsing manner. From the angle of the footage the man seemed to be the only occupant of the store at the time. After looking around for a few more moments, he then approached a table in the store that appeared to be the cashier area. The man swiftly snatched the phone up off the table and ensured he unplugged the charger before quickly walking back in the direction he came.
