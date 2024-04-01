Fear and Folly Under the Blood Moon!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We gat more superstitions flying than mosquitoes. But nothing cause as much confusion in Guyana dan dem few nights when we had de blood moon on display. Deh had one man lock he self in he house and refuse to come out fuh days after he look up in de sky and see de blood moon. He seh dat old higue deh bout.

Guyanese so fearful of de dead that dem does walk backwards into dem house after attending a funeral. And yuh does gat to leave yuh shoes by de door for fear dat yuh might carry dem spirits into de house.

When yuh passing burial grounds, yuh does be warned against pointing at dem tombs. And if per chance yuh do so by mistake, you does gat to bite yuh own finer.

And if yuh young, do not dare let any one sweep yuh feet with a broom. If dat happen yuh not likely to get married.

And don’t even think bout sweeping your house at sunset. Apparently, that’s the equivalent of tossing your luck out with yesterday’s trash. Who knew luck had a curfew?

And eating from a pot too often? That’s just asking for rain on your wedding day. It’s like the universe saying, “You’ve had enough tasty stew, now here’s a side of precipitation for your special day!” And if your palm itches? Well, congratulations, money is coming your way. But just mek sure its not Monopoly money.

Apparently, that blood moon brought out the fear of old higue! Maybe next time we’ll get a lunar eclipse without the side order of superstition.

So, Guyana, here’s the deal: let’s keep the superstitions for the stories and the laughs. After all, it’s more fun to laugh at the absurdity than to hide from shadows, right? Until next time, keep those fingers intact and your brooms away from your feet.

One night a man got up from his sleep to go and urinate. He headed for de bathroom and when he pulled the door a light came on. He got scared thinking it was a ghost and quickly shut the door. He tried this three times and all three time de light came on. But he had to go and so he stayed from the outside and peed inside, fearful of entering the bathroom.

De next morning, he was awoke by his wife who shouted at him, “ You fool; you peed in the fridge again!’

Talk half. Leff half!