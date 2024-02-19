Several Reg. 10 communities to get new water wells

Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:28 AM
Feb 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – In expanding its programme this year, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is planning on spending another $152 million to drill more water wells in a few communities in Region 10 and at Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
GWI in an advertisement is seeking contractors for the jobs, stated that they are planning to drill wells in areas such as Old England, Malali, No.47 Village, and at Coomaka in Region 10. Additionally, they are seeking contractors to drill wells at two places in Timehri, and at Kuru Kuru on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Each of these project, according to GWI’s engineer is estimated at $19 million.
During a community outreach at Coomaka last year October, President Irfaan Ali had made the commitment to residents in Coomaka that GWI will be drilling a deep well in their community.
It was reported that drilling of wells, and setting up of water supply systems across the country is aimed at increasing treated water coverage to 90 per cent on the coast by 2025.
Just recently, GWI had tendered for similar projects where it intends to spend approximately $478 million on drilling water wells at 25 hinterland villages.
Kaieteur News had reported that during this year’s budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that government spent a total of $16.8 billion last year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country. This year, government has budgeted $22.5 billion for further advancements in the water sector.
