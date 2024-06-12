Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

– Shabazz praises team performance

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sport – Deon Moore’s brace in the 66th and 71st minutes, along with Liam Gordon’s 67th- minute goal, propelled Guyana to a 3-1 victory over Belize last evening in Barbados during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Belize’s lone strike came from forward Carlos Bernárdez in the 88th minute, but it was too little, too late.

Amidst roaring cheers from the handful of passionate supporters at the Wildy Astro Turf, the Golden Jaguars bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Panama on June 6; reignited their World Cup dreams.

Belize suffered their second qualifying defeat, following a 4-0 loss to Nicaragua on June 8.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz highlighted the historical rivalry between the sides before the match, marking Guyana’s second win over Belize in three encounters, building on their 2-1 win in the 2019 National League (League B).

Their first clash, a 2002 Friendly, saw Belize victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

On the eve of the clash, Shabazz emphasized the game’s must-win nature to keep Guyana’s World Cup hopes alive.

His vision is to see Guyana join the ranks of Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago as Caribbean nations reaching the FIFA World Cup.

Shabazz’s lineup featured Quillan Roberts in goal, who has been exceptional for Guyana since his debut in 2019.

The Golden Jaguars’ attacking force comprised Omari Glasgow, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Stephens Duke-McKenna, Elliot Bonds, and Moore.

The defence, anchored by Liam Gordon, Terrence Vancooten, Jalen Jones, Daniel Wilson, and Leo Lovell, was equally impressive.

Playing a 4-4-2 formation, with Glasgow starting as a winger and Moore and Moriah-Welsh up front, Guyana created numerous scoring opportunities.

Their relentless attacks saw shots narrowly miss, hit the crossbar, or saved by Belize’s resilient goalkeeper, Woodrow West.

Scoreless at halftime, Guyana emerged in the second half showcasing their dominance.

Already dominating possession with 64%, Moore was crafty, slicing inside the 18-yard box and expertly receiving a pinpoint pass from Glasgow.

Just a minute later, Gordon found the back of the net from inside the penalty area, capitalizing on a defensive lapse that left the Golden Jaguars wingback unmarked.

Moore struck again in the 67th minute, notching his fifth international goal with a clinical finish from a Moriah-Welsh pass, further extending Guyana’s lead.

The energy on the field ramped up as Seattle Saunders’ Osaze De Rosario replaced Moore in the 72nd minute, and Kadel Daniel subbed in for Duke-McKenna.

Ryan Hackett entered the fray, taking over from Moriah-Welsh, while Gordon made way for Nathan Ferguson.

The Guyana Defence Force FC attacking midfielder immediately made an impact, launching a powerful shot from a Leo Lovell pass that forced Belize’s West to save.

Despite a late goal from Bernárdez to pull one back for Belize, Guyana’s Jalen Jones nearly sealed the game with a header that demanded another stunning save from West.

Coach Shabazz praised his team’s stellar performance, attributing their success to rigorous preparation.

He noted, however, that their World Cup journey is just beginning. Using the Nations League in League A, they aim to assemble a formidable squad.

Looking ahead, Guyana’s Group D battles in the CONCACAF Qualifiers will see them face Nicaragua on June 6, 2025, and Montserrat on June 10.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage, forming 12 teams split into three groups of four.

These teams will clash in six matches from September through November 2025, with the group winners securing their tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, the top two third-place teams will enter intercontinental playoffs, facing nations from South America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The four lowest-ranked teams will compete in single-elimination matches, with the victors moving on to the next stage.

CONCACAF announced that the winners of these critical matchups will earn their place in the highly anticipated 2026 tournament.