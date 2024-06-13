Thief tricks man into removing tracking ID before snatching iPhone

Kaieteur News – An alleged thief on Tuesday reportedly tricked a man into removing the tracking ID on his iPhone 15 before snatching it and running away.

A report has been lodged with the police. Kaieteur news understands that the thief managed to trick the man into removing his apple ID from device before snatching it and running away. Without the apple ID it will be difficult to track his phone.

According to reports the victim had advertised the sale of the smartphone on the Facebook Market Place. The thief posing as a potential buyer arranged to meet-up with the victim at a location on Mandela Avenue. Trusting the-would-be customer’s word, the victim went to the location during the afternoon hours. The male thief showed up and while discussing the purchase he managed to convince the victim into removing his Apple ID before handing over the phone. He complied but when he gave the customer the phone, the individual grabbed it and started running away. The victim said he tried to pursue the thief but the man pulled out a gun and he gave up the chase and let him escape.

Investigations are ongoing.