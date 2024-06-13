Man wanted on 3 counts raping of child

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for a man who is accused of three counts of rape of a child under 16 years.

The wanted man has been identified as Haisai Jones. Police stated that his last known address was at Lot 196’B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

Persons with information about Jones’ whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station or contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149.