Linden man on attempted murder charge for seawall brawl

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was remanded on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Jason Lespoir of 119 Wisroc Linden was arraigned before Magistrate Annette Singh where two charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty to. It was alleged that on May 25, 2024 at High Bridge Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, Lespoir attempted to commit murder on Leroy Goriah and inflicted grievous bodily harm on Alanzo Mc Lean.
According to police reports, at approximately 20:00 hrs on the specified date and location, the victims were socializing at a bar when they witnessed the accused assaulting his girlfriend. Goriah and Mc Lean intervened to assist the woman, which prompted Lespoir to arm himself with a Rambo knife. Subsequently, the accused proceeded to stab several times at the victims’ before fleeing the scene. The victims were then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. McLean was discharged, but Goriah remained for care.
Police, acting on the information in Linden arrested the accused. During court proceedings, Prosecutor Quincy Lacon objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence. He further noted that police have in their possession CCTV footage of the incident. An unrepresented Lespoir told the court “I have nothing to fear and I am not guilty of the crime. “ However Magistrate Singh denied him bail and adjourned the matter until July 12, 2024 for disclosure.
