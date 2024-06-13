Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain ahead of CWI Regional tournament

Kaieteur News – Realeanna Grimmond was recently named Captain of the Guyana’s Women U19 Team, ahead of the CWI Rising Stars Women’s under19 Regional Championships.

Grimmond, a West Indies under-19 player, will take over from former U-19 skipper Ashmini Munisar, along with deputy spinner Niya Latchman, the pair will lead an imposing unit that performed at a high level during the last edition of the regional tournament.

The Guyanese, who finished 2nd overall last year, missed out on the title after being edged out by eventual winners Jamaica, despite being tied on 16 points.

This year, experienced players like Trisha Hardat, Naomi Barkoye, Tiea Isaacs, Crystal Durant and others will have an opportunity to showcase their talents, adding to their exploits last year.

Meanwhile, the ladies will wing out for Trinidad and Tobago on June 30, with the Women’s tournament running from July 2-14.

Guyana Women’s U19 Team – Realeanna Grimmond (Captain), Naomi Barkoye, Niya Latchman (Vice-captain), Tilleya Madramootoo, Trisha Hardat, Laurene Williams, Denelle Lindee, Crystal Durant, Brianna Samaroo, Shonette Belgrave, Tiea Isaacs, Danellie Manns, Tremaine Marks, Latoya Williams.

Manager: Treymayne Smartt

Coach: Clive Grimmond

Standbys – Aaliyah DaSilva, Qzel Sampson, Daniela Hicks, Areah Ally, Aneesha Chetram Cianna Barkoye