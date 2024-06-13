Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over New Zealand

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…

West Indies vs. New Zealand

– Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68*

Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane Rutherford coupled with magical spells from left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and pacer Alzarri Joseph, gave the West Indies a crucial 13-run win over New Zealand last night under lights at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago. The Caribbean team also marched into the Super 8 with that victory.

New Zealand, won the toss and elected to field but failed to finish the innings properly, as they allowed the Windies to post 149-9 in their 20 overs after being 76-7 at one point.

Batting for the Caribbean side was led by the hard-hitting Rutherford who pummeled his 2nd T20I fifty, a scorching career-best 39-ball unbeaten 68 with 6 sixes and just two fours; a well-paced innings which helped his side recover after looking unsure about reaching 100-run mark.

The Kiwi bowling was led by the experienced three-headed pace attack featuring Trent Boult (3-16), Tim Southee (2-21) and Lockie Ferguson (2-27), who produced spells which rocked the West Indies; prior to Rutherford’s counter-attack.

The Kiwis in reply made 136-9 with Glenn Phillips utilizing his experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for a number of years and knowing the conditions, top-scoring with 40.

Motie was sensational with his left-arm spin, snapping up 3-25 from his quota of 4 overs. Strike bowler, speedster Alzarri Joseph returned 4-19 following an excellent spell which lent support to the wizardry of Motie.

Opener Finn Allen (26) gave his team a solid start after hitting three fours and a six to help New Zealand reach 32-1 after their first power-play ended.

Allen and his partner Devon Conway (5) were then sent packing after timely strikes from Hosein and Joseph.

Motie’s introduction into the attack after the power-play ended, proved a brilliant move as he immediately removed Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson (1), Rachin Ravindra (10) before knocking over Darryl Mitchell (12).

After Phillips departed courtesy of Joseph, not much came from the New Zealand order except Mitchell Santner (21*) who hit a few late sixes before the innings came to an end.

Earlier batting first, West Indies were three down inside the power-play, losing opener Johnson Charles (0), Nicholas Pooran (17), Roston Chase (0) and skipper Rovman Powell (1) ;courtesy of some classy fast-bowling from Boult, Southee and Ferguson who ripped open the top-order.

Wickets continued to fall as medium-pacer James Neesham (1-27) and left-arm spinner Santner (1-27) struck as Hosein (15) and Romario Shepherd (13) found themselves back in the dressing room.

Andre Russell (14) then smacked two fours and a six in an over from Ferguson, which yielded 17 runs; before falling to the class of Boult.

But Rutherford had other plans as he smoked the Kiwis bowlers during the last three overs, with overs 19 and 20 going for 19 and 18 runs respectively; reaching his half-century while digging his team out of a hole.

The home team will now shift their attention to their next match and what could be their most important assignment to date, in Afghanistan.

Scores: West Indies 149 for 9 (Rutherford 68*, Boult 3-16, Southee 2-21) beat New Zealand (Phillips 40, Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25) by 13 runs.