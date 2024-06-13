22-year-old gets 48 months for illegal firearm possession

Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Tyrese David, a 22-year-old construction worker of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court to answer a charge of possession of a firearm without a license.
David was arrested on June 7th, after being searched by patrolling police ranks, who discovered a .38 caliber revolver on his person. The firearm had its serial number filed off and David was not licensed to bear arms.
At the time of his arrest, he admitted to the offence, saying to the apprehending officers, “Sir is me own. I got it from the interior.” As such, he pled guilty in response to the charge. Magistrate Latchman ruled that the defendant be fined $70,000 and sentenced him to 48 months in prison.
