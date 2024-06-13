Pensioner found dead in trench after leaving wake house drunk

Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man was found dead in a trench at Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice on Tuesday morning after he reportedly left a wake house intoxicated on the night before.

Dead is Ralph Appiah, who lived at Lot 97 Public Road, Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice. Police reported that the fatal incident occurred between 20:00hrs on Monday and 08:20hrs on Tuesday. Police said that according to the deceased’s wife Phoolmato Sooklall, 65, Appian was a known alcoholic and as a result of the consumption of alcohol he would wander the road ways. She recalled that sometimes passerby would make contact with her and other relatives to go and collect him from the roadways and take him home.

Sooklall continued by revealing that on Monday at about 20:00hrs, she was in the company of Appiah at a wake house, where he left in a highly intoxicated state. Thereafter, Sooklall ventured home, however upon her arrival checks were made for her now deceased husband but he was not found.

On Tuesday around 08:20hrs, Sooklall alleged that she was at home when someone called to alert her that Appiah’s body was seen floating in the canal, which is about 25 feet deep, located at about 300 hundred feet from their home.

Upon arrival, Appiah was seen face down in the said canal clad in a red jersey and a pair of blue trousers. The body was then recovered from the canal and examined for visible marks of violence. There were bruises on his right eye, right wrist, and behind his thigh. However, police noted that no foul play was suspected. The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Ryan Campbell. The body was then taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.