15,694 kids killed, 17,000 without parents – Gaza Health Ministry

Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 13, 2024 News
250 days of Israeli war on Gaza
(AL JAZEERA) – Gaza’s government says that 15,694 children have been killed and 17,000 are without parents after 250 days of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health warns that hospitals, health centres and the only oxygen station in the Gaza City governorate are at risk of going out of service due to a lack of fuel. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad say they submitted a response to an UN-backed ceasefire proposal to mediators in Qatar and Egypt. “Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, agriculture, the economy… devastated. And still the bombs fall,” says a UNICEF official from inside Gaza.
Acute malnutrition
Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says a significant proportion of people in Gaza are now facing “catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions”.
“Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros said there were more than 8,000 children under five years old who had been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition, including 1,600 children with severe acute malnutrition.
“However, due to insecurity and lack of access, only two stabilisation centres for severely malnourished patients can operate,” he added. “Our inability to provide health services safely, combined with the lack of clean water and sanitation, significantly increases the risk of malnourished children.”
