GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off today

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 National Novice Boxing Championship is set to begin today at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. This event marks another highlight in a busy year for boxing, as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts its annual Novice Championship, a crucial platform for discovering emerging talents.

The three-day tournament, running from June 13th to June 15th, will feature athletes from various gyms, including the Forgotten Youth Foundation, the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, Pace and Power, Vergenoegen, New Amsterdam Academy, and Republicans Boxing Gym.

The Novice Championship plays a vital role in the development of the sport, offering a valuable opportunity for the next generation of boxers to showcase their skills and gain recognition.

“The GBA remains committed to excellence in boxing by enhancing existing programmes and adopting modern standards and practices respected worldwide. The development of young talent is crucial, and we will continue to support this, which has been key to Guyana’s dominance in the English-speaking Caribbean,” stated GBA President Steve Ninvalle.

GBA Technical Director, Terrence Poole, emphasized the significance of this championship as a foundational stage for many boxers. “This is where we identify future talents, as many boxers start their careers here. We expect lots of excitement; as the new boxers, though not yet technically perfect are eager and enthusiastic. After the event, we will select the most promising talents for further training and development,” Poole explained.