Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Exxon shortchanged Guyana $225M in royalty payments for 2023 – Professor Hunte

Jun 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) in 2023 reported that the total revenue generated in the Stabroek Block that year amounted to G$1,108,897, 727, 566- meaning Guyana’s royalty payment should have been G$22,177,954,551.32.

Former Ambassador and Professor, Dr. Kenrick Hunte

Former Ambassador and Professor, Dr. Kenrick Hunte

The country was however paid some G$21,922,725,604 as reported by Exxon in its 2023 Annual Report. Royalty is a fixed percentage of the gross value of revenue, paid to governments or the owners of natural resources. Professor and Former Ambassador, Dr. Kenrick Hunte in a letter to this newspaper on Thursday flagged that the country did not receive its full 2% royalty. Dr. Hunte explained, “The correct royalty at two percent is G$22,177,954,551.32; and therefore, there is a shortage of G$255, 228,947.32 which EMGL must pay.”

He pointed out that the country only received 1.977% instead of its 2% royalty. Consequently, Dr. Hunte cautioned policymakers, “When dealing with large numbers, especially dollar values in billions and trillions, rounding percentage figures could result in serious shortages in the millions. Please round to no less than three decimal places to avoid this unfortunate misrepresentation, and only accept after verification.”

According to the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Guyana signed with Exxon and  partners, the county received 2% royalty on all petroleum produced and sold.  Guyanese have been protesting against the low royalty rate stipulated in the agreement, demanding more royalties be negotiated by the government of Guyana. The revelation by Dr. Hunte has however exposed that the country is not being paid its fair value of royalty it should receive from the oil company.

Previously, Professor Hunte had warned that the country was not receiving its full 2% royalty. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo in response however explained otherwise.  Jagdeo assured, “We got 2% of total sales as the royalty. What might be confusing to Hunte… is that the 2% is paid from the contractor’s profit, so in this case, the profit oil is 25%, 75% goes to cost recovery, so of the 25% of gross, that is total sales, we get 12 and a half percent. The contractor gets 12 and a half then he takes from his share of profits, 2% and pays it to government, so we end up with 14.5% of the 25% of gross and they end up with 10.5%.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over New Zealand

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over...

Jun 13, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… West Indies vs. New Zealand – Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68* Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane...
Read More
GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off today

GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off...

Jun 13, 2024

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni Boys and Girls U18 Football

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni...

Jun 13, 2024

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain ahead of CWI Regional tournament

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain...

Jun 13, 2024

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical...

Jun 12, 2024

Major Infrastructure work to transform South Dakota Circuit

Major Infrastructure work to transform South...

Jun 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]