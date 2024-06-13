Govt. seeking contractor for IDB-funded Kato Hospital

Kaieteur News – Tapping into its US$97 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan once more, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Health is currently seeking a contractor to design and build the Kato Hospital in Region Eight.

This is according to an invitation for bids published by the Department of Public Information on Tuesday. According to the document, the government has received financing from the IDB towards the cost of the ‘Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana’ and intends to apply part of the proceeds of this financing towards the construction of that hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the state-of-the-art facility which is set to benefit residents of Kato and neighbouring communities will consist of 75 beds, a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit. The world-class health facility is set to be completed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

This publication had reported that the IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive program aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

It was reported that the US$97 million will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem). The tender document further stated that the RFB will be conducted through the International Competitive Bidding (ICB) procedures specified in the IDB policies for procurement. It must be noted that bidding is open to all bidders from Eligible Source Countries as defined in the polices and the bids will be read on August 20, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.