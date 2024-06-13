Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Victoria man bolts after police raid ganja camp

Jun 13, 2024 News

The suspected cannabis found at the site

The suspected cannabis found at the site

– 250 lbs of cannabis found and destroyed

Kaieteur News – A suspected ganja farmer evaded police on Tuesday when they raided his camp aback of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

In a press release police said that acting on intelligence received from an unidentified source,  ranks on Tuesday, June 11 arrived at an area in Victoria Backlands, ECD, where they discovered several plots of land and a makeshift camp that were used for the cultivation and processing of cannabis.

Upon their arrival, the ranks observed an unnamed 33-year-old resident of the area preparing two plots of land of about two acres each. When the individual was alerted of their presence, he dashed away into the dense vegetation on the southwestern part of the land and made good his escape. The ranks proceeded to investigate the plots of land and the structure that served as a ‘camp’ of sorts, and discovered an alarming amount of cannabis and cannabis-related paraphernalia. Several personal items were found in the camp, including clothing, a mattress, a hammock, two cell phones, an electronic tablet, one Digicel Wi-Fi connector, the national identification card of the escaped suspect, and food items.

The ‘camp’ goes up in flames

The ‘camp’ goes up in flames

Also found around the structure were several large, black bags containing partially dried leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant; as well as two 2-ft. cannabis plants in a small bucket. The total estimated weight of the narcotics found is approximately 250 lbs. The ranks took samples of the suspected cannabis for testing, as well as other items relevant to the investigation, and proceeded to destroy the camp and the narcotics by incinerating them. The Guyana Police Force is still investigating this matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over New Zealand

Rutherford fifty, Joseph/Motie combo lead Windies to 13-run win over...

Jun 13, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… West Indies vs. New Zealand – Joseph 4-19, Motie 3-25, Rutherford 68* Kaieteur Sports – A blistering half-century from man-of-the-match Sherfane...
Read More
GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off today

GBA’s National Novice Championship fist off...

Jun 13, 2024

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni Boys and Girls U18 Football

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni...

Jun 13, 2024

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain ahead of CWI Regional tournament

Grimmond named Guyana Women’s U19 Captain...

Jun 13, 2024

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical...

Jun 12, 2024

Major Infrastructure work to transform South Dakota Circuit

Major Infrastructure work to transform South...

Jun 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]