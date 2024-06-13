Victoria man bolts after police raid ganja camp

– 250 lbs of cannabis found and destroyed

Kaieteur News – A suspected ganja farmer evaded police on Tuesday when they raided his camp aback of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

In a press release police said that acting on intelligence received from an unidentified source, ranks on Tuesday, June 11 arrived at an area in Victoria Backlands, ECD, where they discovered several plots of land and a makeshift camp that were used for the cultivation and processing of cannabis.

Upon their arrival, the ranks observed an unnamed 33-year-old resident of the area preparing two plots of land of about two acres each. When the individual was alerted of their presence, he dashed away into the dense vegetation on the southwestern part of the land and made good his escape. The ranks proceeded to investigate the plots of land and the structure that served as a ‘camp’ of sorts, and discovered an alarming amount of cannabis and cannabis-related paraphernalia. Several personal items were found in the camp, including clothing, a mattress, a hammock, two cell phones, an electronic tablet, one Digicel Wi-Fi connector, the national identification card of the escaped suspect, and food items.

Also found around the structure were several large, black bags containing partially dried leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant; as well as two 2-ft. cannabis plants in a small bucket. The total estimated weight of the narcotics found is approximately 250 lbs. The ranks took samples of the suspected cannabis for testing, as well as other items relevant to the investigation, and proceeded to destroy the camp and the narcotics by incinerating them. The Guyana Police Force is still investigating this matter.