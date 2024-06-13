‘A child’s right to play will always be inclusive’ – UNICEF official tells inaugural Int’l Day of Play

Kaieteur News – As the world on Tuesday celebrated the first International Day of Play, UNICEF Guyana & Suriname Social Policy Specialist, Michael Gillis underscored that a child’s right to play will always be inclusive since it provides the right for children without a disability to better understand and accept those who have disabilities.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Child Care and Protection Agency hosted the first International Day of Play for children across Guyana at Day Care facilities at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute. The Ministry of Human Services was pleased to partner with UNICEF Guyana and the Government of Canada on this inaugural event- International Day of Play 2024 under the theme: Children Grow, Learn and Develop through Play. For the first time, a symposium revolving around play for parents and caregivers was hosted as part of the inaugural event facilitated by UNICEF in collaboration with the Child Care and Protection Agency.

Gillis said that, “35 years ago the Convention on the Rights of the Child was ratified with Article 31 speaking to the right of children to play; a fundamental right. Play is never just play. Play is powerful. The power of play unlocks potential, instills confidence, saves lives, heals and creates a world of possibilities. Play builds resilience and helps children develop,” Gillis told the gathering of children and other officials.

He said on March 25 this year more than 140 countries agreed that June 11th will be International Day of Play with this year being the inaugural one. Gillis explained that the theme ‘Play Makes A Better World’, “creates a unifying opportunity to elevate the importance of play as central to children’s learning, well-being and development by ensuring time to play, space to play, and support for quality play are prioritised.” “We know that play holds significant benefits for children that can be physical, emotional, social, cognitive, creative and enhances communications,” the UNICEF official stressed.

He highlighted that playful moments are essential for a child’s emotional well being since, there are studies which show that making time for play can even protect children from the negative impacts prolonged exposure to stress can cause. Further underscoring the importance of play, Gillis noted: “Last week we had the privilege and honour to witness firsthand the inclusivity, emotional, physical and creative benefits that play brings. UNICEF, who is partnering with the International Cricket Council, participated in two cricket clinics under the ICCs Cricket for Good Programme,” he added.

Congratulating the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, her team and the Government of Guyana on the well thought out inaugural launched, he noted that UNICEF “remains committed to working with the government, local communities and children to ensure that every child can access all their rights.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud who gave the feature remarks emphasised the importance of play in the development of children’s innovative and creative skills, establishing healthy and positive social skills, mental well-being and how it could be utilised as a tool for early childhood development. She stressed the Human Services Ministry’s emphasis on Early Childhood Development citing the programmes emanating from the Ministry including its parenting programme, training of caregivers in Early Childhood Development, development of parenting manuals and workbooksDay and /Night Care Early Childhood Development Consortiums, along with Public-Private Partnerships to establish these centers in workplaces and organisations. Minister Persaud thanked UNICEF and the High Commission of Canada for their strong support and collaboration in many of these initiatives and recognised the work of the Child Care and Protection Agency in organising the first International Day of Play. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is fulling the call by UNICEF and UNESCO to Fulfilevery child’s right to play by accelerating programmes towards key SDG Targets which involve: •Promoting access to quality, inclusive early childhood education through our Early Childhood Day and Night Care Centres; training of the Caregivers that operate privately run Daycare and State-owned facilities. •Protection of public spaces through our ‘Safe Spaces for our children’:•Training in play-based teaching to caregivers.