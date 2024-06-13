Latest update June 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

MVP Sports pledges support for upcoming Mazaruni Boys and Girls U18 Football

Jun 13, 2024 Sports

Tournament coordinator, Neil Henrito (second left) receiving financial donation from MVP Sports, Store Manager Selwin Apple in the presence of Petra rep, Aalyha Hinds and MVP rep.

Tournament coordinator, Neil Henrito (second left) receiving financial donation from MVP Sports, Store Manager Selwin Apple in the presence of Petra rep, Aalyha Hinds and MVP rep.

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation received a substantial donation from long-standing partner MVP Sports yesterday, ensuring the successful kickoff of the upcoming Mazaruni Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament. Scheduled to commence on June 16, the tournament promises an exciting showcase of young talent from region seven areas.

The presentation ceremony took place at MVP Sports’ Giftland Mall location. MVP Sports contributed practice balls and a significant financial donation, bolstering the resources needed for the tournament. Key attendees included Petra Co-Director Marlan Cole, Aalyha Hinds representative, tournament coordinator Sir Neil Henrito from D.C Caesar Fox Secondary, and MVP Sports Store Manager Selwin Apple.

During the brief ceremony, Apple expressed his enthusiasm for supporting local football. “We are always pleased to support local football and have this opportunity yet again to assist in the overall development of sports countrywide. We at MVP Sports are looking forward to this competition as these youngsters from the rural Mazaruni areas get a chance to showcase their talent as they vie for championship glory,” Apple stated.

The tournament, the brainchild of school teacher Neil Henrito, is set to roll off its second edition. The previous tournament featured only boys, with Paruima Boys emerging as winners. This year, the event has expanded to include both boys’ and girls’ divisions, featuring teams from villages such as Waramadong, Kamarang, Kako, Jawalla, and Philipai.

In his featured address, Henrito expressed heartfelt gratitude to MVP Sports. “We are happy today to be on the receiving end of this invaluable contribution. With this contribution, we will be able to effectively grow our tournament and further enhance the athlete’s experience. This helps promote the inclusivity aspect of the tournament and also afford us the opportunity to witness new talent,” Henrito said.

The tournament is also supported by the Petra Organisation, Busta, and Turbo Energy Drink, further highlighting the collaborative effort to promote sports development in the region.

